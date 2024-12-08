Brighten downtown Springfield for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is beginning to make the Springfield downtown sparkle for the holidays. The illumination of downtown Springfield goes beyond the lamp posts on Main Street. The lamp posts, Santa’s house, and the community holiday tree are all adorned with a festive glow that gives Springfield the feeling of a postcard, picture-perfect, small Vermont town throughout the winter months. This tradition not only transforms the townscape into a welcoming spectacle, but gives a feeling of warmth and coziness to all who enter the town.

As we prepare for this year’s holiday program, we face the challenge of replacing worn-out strands of lights used in previous years. The expense of acquiring new lights is substantial, but with collaborative effort, we can make it a reality. We invite businesses, organizations, and individuals to consider sponsoring Brighten Downtown, contributing to the continuation of this special tradition in Springfield.

Your contribution can actively support the festive illumination of our downtown area, playing a crucial role in bringing the holiday spirit to Springfield. Your generosity will be publicly acknowledged through social media channels and a press release, allowing you to be a part of something truly special, and make a meaningful impact on our community. We appreciate any and all contributions.

Anyone with questions about Brighten Downtown for the Holidays, please contact Taylor at the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, at 802-885-2779 or admin@springfieldvt.com.

Checks can be made payable to “Springfield Regional Chamber,” and sent to Springfield Regional Chamber, 56 Main Street, Ste 2, Springfield, VT 05156. Thank you.