BRGNS Holiday Gift Program

LUDLOW, Vt. – The holiday season is close at hand as many folks look forward to planning time with family, friends, and celebrations. But not all of our neighbors are so lucky, and many do struggle to keep adequate food on the table and heat in the house this winter.

Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow helps those who need a helping hand each year with food and children’s toys through its Holiday Gift Program. The folks at BRGNS reach out to over one hundred adults and children with holiday food and gifts.

In order to participate in the Holiday Gift Program, an application is required. If you or someone you know needs assistance this season, please call Krey at 802-228-3663. Applications are available at the thrift store, food shelf, and on the website at www.brgn.org. The deadline for submitting an application is Friday, Nov. 25.

BRGNS, located at 37B Main Street, Ludlow, serves the towns and villages of Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Plymouth, Mount Holly, and Belmont.