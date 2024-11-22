Brattleboro holiday market

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The holiday season is just around the corner, and Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, in partnership with Brattleboro Flea, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Market on Main. This seasonal holiday market will transform 74 Main Street, formerly Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, into a winter wonderland, featuring over 50 local artists, makers, and beloved community vendors, including Beadniks.

“Downtown is always the place to shop for unique gifts during the holidays, and this year we knew we wanted to give the community something extra special,” said Kate Trzaskos, executive director of Downtown Brattleboro Alliance. Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters remains vacant after shutting its doors in April last year. “Filling the space with activity feels important, especially now,” said Kate. “Holiday shopping and Sam’s go hand in hand, so we asked our partners at the Brattleboro Flea if they wanted to create some magic.”

“Our vendors are thrilled to be in this iconic space on Main Street,” said Julia Tadlock, founder of Brattleboro Flea.

Brimming with local spirit and creativity, Market on Main will open its doors on Gallery Walk First Friday, and include the first three weekends in December, bringing a cozy, festive experience to downtown Brattleboro. Visitors can browse unique, handcrafted gifts while savoring warm libations by Saxtons River Distillery, adding a toast to the holiday cheer. Beadniks, the renowned bead museum and store that recently closed due to flooding after a fire in their building, will make a special appearance. Don’t miss a chance to connect with Brian and the Beadniks team for a truly memorable shopping experience.

Market on Main will be open Fridays and Saturdays, from 12-8 p.m.; and Sundays, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., for the first three weekends in December.

In place of vacant windows, visitors can expect twinkle lights, evergreen accents, and the bustling atmosphere of the community coming together to celebrate the season.

Shoppers can enjoy gift wrapping by donation, with proceeds benefiting Downtown Brattleboro Alliance programs, including Bloom (the downtown flower project) and Gallery Walk. It’s a perfect way to add a festive touch to your gifts while supporting local initiatives.

Limited vendor spots are available. Spaces are filling quickly, but a few spots remain open for select weekends. Interested vendors should reach out to Brattleboro Flea at Brattleboroflea@gmail.com for application details.

This holiday season, gather on Main Street for a vibrant, joyful shopping experience that supports local artisans and celebrates the heart of Brattleboro. We look forward to seeing you there.