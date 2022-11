BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Emblem Club Annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. It will be held at Simone’s Styling Salon at 41 Square, Bellows Falls, Vt.

Pre-order pies of your choice by Nov. 18 or stop in to see what is available. Proceeds go towards scholarship programs and local activities. Call Simone at 802-463-3573 or 802-463-3992 for more information.