REGION – All aboard the Okemo Valley Holiday Express! The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to experience the magic of the season with a special train ride this Dec. 21 and 22.

Departing from Chester Depot, enjoy a beautiful hour-long holiday adventure through Vermont’s winter wonderland!

The experience includes cocoa and cookies, holiday singing, a keepsake ornament, a holiday coloring book/songbook, a letter to Santa, and holiday fun.

Get tickets now at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/okemo-valley-holiday-express.