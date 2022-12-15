Advent and Christmas Services at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

CHESTER, Vt. – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, the grey church at 313 Main Street in Chester, especially invites members of the public to celebrate Advent and the days surrounding Christmas. Regular Wednesday Midweek Eucharist services are at 5:30-6 p.m. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. and are immediately followed by a coffee hour to meet new and old friends and catch up on community events. But at this time of year, there are additional beloved family services to prepare for Christmas.

Sunday Dec. 18, Lessons and Carols. 3-4:30 p.m. This annual service of nine lessons and carols is based on the same service from King’s College in Cambridge, England. Come, sing along, listen to the oft-told story, and prepare for the true meaning of Christmas – a celebration of Christ’s birth.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. 7-8 p.m. Carol Sing, 8-9 p.m. First Eucharist of Christmas. This joyous, candlelight service is a most beautiful way to welcome in the celebration of Christ’s birth.

Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day. 10-11 a.m. Holy Eucharist and a quiet contemplative service.

To learn more about St. Luke’s and its services, please visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org.