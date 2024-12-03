Acworth Village Store Holiday Craft Fair

SOUTH ACWORTH, N.H. – The holiday spirit is in full swing at the South Acworth Village Store, and we’re inviting you to join us for our annual holiday craft fair. This much-anticipated event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and it promises to be a day filled with festive cheer, delicious food, and unique handcrafted treasures. The South Acworth Village Store is located at 1068 Route 123A in South Acworth, N.H.

Come and explore a wonderful array of handcrafted items and unique wares created by talented local artisans. From beautiful jewelry, to charming holiday decor and thoughtful gifts, you’ll find something special for everyone on your list.

The store’s kitchen will be serving up delicious food to keep you fueled for your shopping adventure. Enjoy breakfast and luncheon sandwiches, and an assortment of freshly baked goods. Sip on a cup of coffee, cocoa, or tea while soaking in the holiday ambiance. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local talent artisans and complete your last-minute holiday shopping in a welcoming and festive environment.

Join us for a day of community, creativity, and holiday joy. Don’t miss this chance to support our local artisans and find one-of-a-kind gifts that truly embody the spirit of the season. We can’t wait to see you there.

For more information, please contact the South Acworth Village Store at 603-835-6547.