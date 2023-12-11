A Christmas Carol Open Studio

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens was written as a social commentary on the deplorable conditions for England’s poor. Dickens selected this format as being far more appealing than a tract, which many would have ignored. Cash strapped from his American tour, Dickens thought this was a good way to raise money for his growing family, and besides, it was the right time of year for a good ghost story.

Dickens didn’t make much money from the sale of his book – the binding was very expensive – but he left the world a richer place, with an endearing yearly tradition. Given the events of the last five months following the July floods, his messages of charity and hope are quite appropriate.

In keeping with the spirit of this famous tale, the Cavendish Historical Society is hosting a Dickens Christmas Carol Open Studio on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 3-5:30 p.m., at the former Crows Corner Bakery, 73 Depot Street in Proctorsville. It will feature a variety of workshops, including wreath and ornament making, and hot chocolate tasting.

This event is free and open to the public. It has been made possible by a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund, and with the support of the new owners of Crow’s. For more information call 802-226-7807, or e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com.