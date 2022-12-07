37th Christmas in Weston, festive and fun despite rain

WESTON, Vt. – Damp weather on Saturday failed to dampen spirits at the 37th Christmas in Weston holiday celebration. Despite rainy conditions, many families turned out to enjoy a full afternoon of activities and events for people of all ages throughout town. This year’s schedule of events featured the return of some much-loved activities that had been sidelined since 2019 due to pandemic limitations, and the continuation of new hits like the Weston Winter Cabaret produced by the Weston Theater Company and the fantastic fireworks display sponsored by The Vermont Country Store.

Children shared their Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Village Christmas Shop before visiting the Weston Playhouse where The Little School offered crafts and storybook readings of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Familiar Christmas melodies floated through the air at a gathering of young and old at the Church on the Hill and later on the Green led by the Burr & Burton Academy Carolers. Of course, festive food featured prominently with cookie decorating at the Farrar-Mansur Museum, and sales of Christmas cookies and hot cocoa that benefitted The Little School and Weston Volunteer Fire Department. Local food trucks offering tempting snacks and lunch proved to be a popular addition this year as well.

The afternoon was capped off with Santa Clause lighting the Christmas tree in the bandstand, a crescendo of fireworks that burst over the Weston Playhouse delighted the crowd gathered ‘round.

Christmas In Weston is a heartwarming example of many people and organizations in Weston that plan throughout the year for this event, including: Weston Volunteer Fire Department, The Little School, Wilder Memorial Library, Church on the Hill, Old Parish Church, Weston Community Association, Weston Planning Commission, Weston Theater Company, and The Vermont Country Store. We’re already talking about next year!