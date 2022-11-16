BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Downtown (BFDDA) is presenting the 2022 Shop Local Holiday card program, from today until Saturday, Dec. 31.

Plaid Friday will take place on Nov. 25, and Small Business Saturday will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday will include: Rockingham Roasters, opening at 7 a.m., and Wunderbar, Donovans, and PK’s, open until 12 a.m. At 5 p.m. there will be caroling and tree lighting in Brown Fuller Memorial Park.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, it will be Sunday Fun Day and Artist Sunday, an event that includes brunch and open studios, with Cider Monday and Giving Tuesday following.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, sip, dine, shop, and enjoy your way from Allen Brothers, with local wine from Vermont Vines, to Leslie’s for dinner. There will be samples from 7 Balls Brewing from 4–8 p.m., and the Bellows Falls Rotary and Wild Goose Players will present the Holly Jolly Bellows Follies at 7:30 p.m.

December events also include: Ladies Night Friday, Friday, Dec. 9 from 4–8 p.m., the Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m., the Bellows Falls Rotary sponsored movie on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m., and Men’s Night on Firday, Dec. 16. Bellows Falls Third Friday will fall on Friday, Dec. 16, with Canal Street events, open studios, Meet the Artist Live, and music.

Like BFDDA on Facebook or visit www.bellowsfallsvt.org for more information.