Women writers break silence

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Award-winning writer Elayne Clift offers a presentation on women writers who were courageous enough to tell truth about their lives on March 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rockingham Library. Clift is inspired in part by Muriel Rukeyeser’s iconic question, “What would happen if just one woman told the truth about her life?” Her answer was, “The world would split apart.” Clift will showcase historically and more currently how women writers and thinkers helped achieve social change and created new norms, especially for women – many of which are now threatened.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.