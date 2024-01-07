Vermont native publishes Civil War novel “War Tears”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Following many years of research, John Swanson has published a new historical fiction novel dealing with a Springfield, Vt., young boy’s journey into the Civil War, entitled “War Tears”. The book, available on Amazon’s Kindle, is subtitled, “A Journey from Vermont to Gettysburg

and Related Stories”.

The book details how a 16-year-old farming boy from Springfield joins the state regiments, initially as a fifer, later as a foot soldier, and the journey from being an innocent young boy to a veteran soldier who faces the enemy at Gettysburg. It details the conditions of military life then, along with the medical care, or lack of it, the stubborn resistance of the Confederate forces he faced, and the coming of age of a man.

The author spent many years doing research on Civil War history at the Gettysburg Civil War Institute of Gettysburg College, enabling him to describe with accuracy the events that the Vermont regiments participated in during this conflict. He also researched the Confederacy’s military involvement, which is plainly clear in the chapters dealing with the historic Gettysburg battle.

While romance is not the primary focus of this opus, Swanson does illustrate how the young lad became involved with a neighboring girl, and how the romance was carried out while the boy was on the battlefield.

Using a flashback technique, “War Tears” outlines how a Civil War veteran, once a young farmer from Vermont, recalls his experiences during the war, the effect the war had on the family, and its subsequent impact on future generations.

“War Tears” also contains several short stories related to both the war and its significance to future generations. One story relates how a Union soldier spent time with a Confederate soldier on guard duty, illustrating the common values shared by both sides.

Swanson, born in Springfield, currently living in The Gables in Rutland, Vt., was a social studies teacher at Riverside Middle School in Springfield before retiring. He currently is involved in writing at The Gables. Information on both the book and the author may be obtained by calling 802-855-8883. The book may be downloaded from Amazon’s Kindle Store.