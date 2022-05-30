Vermont Museum of Mining and Minerals features ancient sharks

GRAFTON, Vt. – Were there ever sharks in Vermont? Let the new exhibit at the Vermont Museum of Mining and Minerals answer the question. In 1847, railroad workers in Rutland discovered a whale skeleton. Could other marine creatures, like sharks, have lived in Vermont?

On display at the museum are fossil shark teeth, including a 220 million year-old tooth from a Megalodon, a shark that was the size of a school bus. The exhibit also includes a model shark, teeth from various other shark species, and genuine shark jaw.

The Vermont Museum of Mining and Minerals is located at 55 Pleasant Street in Grafton, Vt. The museum features special exhibits, the largest assemblage of Vermont minerals in the state, and a gift shop. The museum is open on Fridays, 10 a.m. – 1p.m., June 3 through mid-October. The museum is also open by appointment. Call Museum Director Sue Hadden at 802-875-3562 for information. Admission to the museum is free.