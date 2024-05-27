Upcoming events at the Historic Hotel Windham

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Things are happening at The Hotel Windham in downtown Bellows Falls, Vt. Originally built as a railroad hotel, the current Georgian revival building was constructed in 1932, but has had upper floor vacancies since 1984. A local group of concerned citizens have been working with the Town of Rockingham, the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, and the Windham Development Group to create a model hotel suite to demonstrate the future possibilities of either hotel or housing.

This project was funded in part by the Vermont Council of Rural Development and Southern Vermont Economy Project. A series of private tours will occur from Friday, June 7, through Wednesday, June 12.

Only local contractors were engaged in this effort, each donating their time and expertise. Many thanks to Shanks Electric, Brown and Sons Building and Remodeling, and Wayne Penchek for an on-time and within budget completion.

Dedication to the restoration of Hotel Windham, and by extension much of downtown Bellows Falls and Rockingham, is part of a larger movement exhibited by the following projects: the Miss Bellows Falls Diner restoration project by Rockingham for Progress, the Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation’s Robertson Paper Mill redevelopment, the Bellows Falls Historical Society’s continued restoration of the Adams Grist Mill Museum, Sustainable Valley Group’s TL Riley Mill redevelopment, the Town of Rockingham’s Train Station purchase and renovation, and the Rockingham Meeting House restoration project.

In June, Bellows Falls and Rockingham welcomes the Downtown and Historic Preservation Conference, the Vermont Arts Council Creative Convening Summit, and the Bellows Falls Festival which will bring many visitors to town over the first week of June.

Ethan Allen is proud to partner with the Town of Rockingham and Village of Bellows Falls, Vt., to honor the history of The Hotel Windham and support the success of its next chapter. Ethan Allen is a brand rooted in Vermont since 1936, when they purchased their first sawmill in Beecher Falls. As quoted by Ethan Allen founder Nat Ancell, “We fell hopelessly in love with Vermont and with what New England represents historically.” Today, Ethan Allen offers projects both large and small, from single pieces, to whole-home redesigns, mixing exceptional personal service with first-class 3D technology.

We hope the model suite highlights the energy and spirit you will find in Bellows Falls, and in Vermont, and gives a glimpse for a possible future Hotel Windham redevelopment project.

Contact the Rockingham Development Office at developmentassist@rockbf.org to book a tour, or for more information.