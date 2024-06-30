The true stories that inspired “The Warsaw Sisters”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m., join us for an incredible online event by bestselling author Amanda Barratt as she explores the events that inspired her latest historical novel. From the daring network of women who smuggled hundreds of Jewish children out of the Warsaw ghetto, to Poland’s secret army that rose in a heroic and tragic battle for the city’s liberation, “The Warsaw Sisters” illuminates the stories of ordinary individuals who fought to preserve freedom and humanity in the darkest of times.

Amanda is a novelist, history nerd, and daughter of the King of kings. From an early age, Amanda wandered through a small-town library, her life has been shaped by countless stories. Amanda is passionate about illuminating oft-forgotten facets of history – be it the story of a group of unsung heroes who fought for hope and humanity behind the walls of the Krakow ghetto, the lives of the university students who stepped from the ranks of the silently complicit in Hitler’s Germany, the love story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Maria von Wedemeyer, or the heroism and tragedy of the Warsaw Uprising. It thrills her to search for the snapshot in the sweeping panorama of a historical event, to delve into the quiet valor of ordinary individuals faced with extraordinary times.

A Q&A will follow the presentation. This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.