The Museums of Mount Holly to open on May 25

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The Mount Holly Community Historical Museum is scheduled to open on Saturdays and Sundays, from May 25 through the end of August. The hours are 2-4 p.m., or by appointment by calling 802-259-2460 or 802-259-2049.

The Will White Blacksmith Shop on Tarbellville Road contains the tool collection, farming equipment, early school items, the post office, and the surrey that was used to bring people to the village from the railroad stations. Also on display are the creations made by a travelling druggist who was the last person to live in the building.

The Perkins House Museum on the Belmont Village Green holds the family items, elementary school student murals about the railroad history, and our state’s terrestrial fossil, the mammoth tusk, an Estey organ used across the street in the Methodist Church, the museum’s albums, a Civil War display, and information about the Chase Toy Factory.

Both buildings date to the 1840s, when the village was known as Mechanicsville. Mammoth-related items are also offered for sale, and please check the website, www.mounthollyvtmuseum.org, for special programs.