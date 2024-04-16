“The Hills of Home” at Springfield Art and Historical Society

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society will host the Vermont Humanities Council program “The Hills of Home: Mountains and Identity in Vermont History” on Saturday, April 27, at 2 p.m., at the SAHS facility, 65 Route 106 in North Springfield, Vt. Historian Jill Mudgett will be the speaker.

Vermonters have strong ideas about the importance of their mountain topography. Where did our pride in Vermont’s landscape come from, and why is it that we see our shared identity as rooted in the land? Evolving human ideas about the Vermont mountains form the base of this lecture. The story begins with the state’s founders, and moves forward through Vermont history to explain how environmental understandings changed over time. This talk is timely and relevant in its relationship to current interdisciplinary scholarship, and offers us tools to understand the origins and meaning of our own strongly-held attachments to the Vermont landscape.

This talk is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, call 802-886-7935 or sahs@vermontel.net. This talk is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or VHC.