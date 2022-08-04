The Hearse House comes alive

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Community friends and members of the Rockingham Republican Town Committee spent four to five hours this past Saturday doing some much needed carpentry work on the 1849 Hearse House, located just east of the Rockingham Meeting House. In exchange for the Town Committee use of the meeting house for candidate forums, eight volunteers meet monthly to address carpentry and masonry issues facing the property. On Saturday they were Mike and Michele, Ryan, Wichie, Steve, Don, Walter and Bill. Charlie, a neighbor from down the road, took the photos. The House is used to shelter an 1816 horse-drawn hearse made by Osgood of Saxtons River.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Bill Mares will be appearing at the 116th Annual Pilgrimage starting at 1 p.m. Bill is a former lawmaker, humorist, journalist, and brewer. The Meeting House opens at 11 a.m., the food tent at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Rockingham Board of Selectmen will be meeting at the Meeting House at 6 p.m., and, with the public, be given a walk-through on the current status and plans for the property. All are welcome.