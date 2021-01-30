SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Springfield Town Library Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. for an online presentation of “The Black Presence at the Battle of Bennington.” Most Vermonters might be surprised that among the 30 men killed at the Battle of Bennington was a black man, Sipp Ives, a member of Seth Warner’s Continental regiment of Green Mountain Boys. And Ives was not the only patriot of African descent who played a role in the fighting and its aftermath.

In this illustrated talk, teacher and author Phil Holland explores military records and early town histories to present a more diverse picture of Vermont’s iconic battle and its Green Mountain Boys than typically depicted. Holland will also reflect on historical memory and how it is preserved and constructed.

Sign-up required at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-black-presence-at-the-battle-of-bennington-tickets-135733862637.

This is a Vermont Humanities Council Event hosted by Springfield Town Library contact Tracey at 802-885-3108 with any questions.

Thank you to the town of Springfield for sponsoring this event.