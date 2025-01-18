“That’s One for the History Books” hits shelves

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – History enthusiasts and book lovers have reason to welcome the release of “That’s One for the History Books,” according to coauthors Springfield, Vt., resident Marty Cohn, and Hugh Ryan, of Westerly, R.I. The authors say that their book, published by Amazon, explores pivotal moments in American history. Many of these inventions, innovations, and political and social actions had implications that rippled worldwide, the authors say.

In “That’s One for the History Books,” Cohn and Ryan attempt to take readers on a journey across centuries, weaving together compelling narratives of historical events, unsung heroes, and critical turning points that forever altered the course of American history. The authors say their book provides fresh perspectives on the stories we thought we knew.

“If this book reads like a series of scripts for oral delivery, that’s exactly what it is,” Cohn explained. “Our book presents the first years’ worth of scripts from our weekly podcast, ‘That’s One for the History Books,’ that are available on Spotify and the other major podcast platforms.”

Cohn added, “The book and podcast are designed to shine a spotlight on Americans who have made important contributions to our country, but who have not been given the credit we think they deserve.”

Ryan added, “Many are the answers to a question that occurs to one of us, ‘I wonder who invented (or originated), [X],’ or ‘I wonder how [X] came about.’ Still others receive incidental reference in a history book, and then we discover upon further research that they deserve, in our opinion, more that incidental mention. Some were suggested by podcast listeners and friends.”

Profiles include inventors, warriors, lawyers, journalists, entrepreneurs, politicians, spies, medical researchers and practitioners, and social and civil rights advocates.

“That’s One for the History Books” is available now in paperback and digital formats from Amazon. Episodes of the podcast drop every Wednesday morning on Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.