Springfield Art and Historical Society wants to know your story

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – February 2018 marked the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the flu pandemic. That year, the interns at the Springfield Art and Historical Society researched the society’s collection and gathered items for a museum display that showed how area residents dealt with the pandemic. None of us ever imagined that we would be a part of a worldwide pandemic two years later.

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented each one of us with challenges we never envisioned. We all have shared in lockdowns, mask wearing, food shortages, etc. Some of us have been on the front lines of the “battle.”

The Springfield Art and Historical Society Board of Trustees wants to hear your story so that it can be archived in the collection for future research and education. The pandemic isn’t over yet; there are more experiences to come. But, we can keep records and notes so that when it is safe to gather again, we can share our challenges, heartbreaks, and hopes.

So, tell us your story, no matter how long or short, either now or when the pandemic is over. The stories will be treated as historical documents and stored in the museum’s collection. Responses can be emailed to sahs@vermontel.net or mailed to SAHS, P.O. Box 336, North Springfield, VT 05150. Please include your name only if you are comfortable in doing so.