Springfield Art and Historical Society calendars

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society 2021 calendar is selling fast. This edition is a tribute to Bernie Lashua and will take many of you on a trip down Memory Lane. The calendar can be purchased at Bibens, Images, Woodbury’s, Tina’s Hallmark and Cota & Cota as well as at SAHS.

SAHS is open every Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., except on holiday weekends. Masks are required and only 10 people at once can be in the facility. Please visit and view the new “inventions” displays and an actual comparator built by J&L. You won’t be disappointed!