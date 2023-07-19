Seaver’s Brook Bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The bridge in this photo was on the Charlestown Road at Seaver’s Brook below Jones & Lamson. It crossed the Black River to the brass foundry and connected with the lower end of Commonwealth Avenue. The brass foundry, in a field, was vacant at the time of the flood, and was destroyed. Frank Corliss had just built cabins for tourists across the bridge, and a gas station and oil business on the Charlestown Road side.

The bridge was badly damaged, removed, and never replaced. The debris you see is what was left of the gas business, note the Tydol tank at the far right. This picture also shows just some of the damage to the Springfield Terminal Railroad.

Written by Hugh Putnam, Springfield Historical Society.