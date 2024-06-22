Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Fort at No. 4

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On June 29, a full schedule from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. offers events and demonstrations for all ages: feats of strength including stone lifting, caber toss, and medieval combat by the Portland Reavers reenactment group. Watch spirited highland dances, and admire border collies as they skillfully herd sheep. See iconic Scottish cattle, and take in traditional Scottish music, bag piping, and many other family-friendly activities and stirring Highland performances. There are over 20 clan tents, Scottish vendors will offer food and merchandise for sale, and the Fort at No. 4 gift shop will be open. Pre-buy discounted tickets at www.festivalatfort4.com, or purchase at the gate. Children 6-12 are heavily discounted, and 5 and under are free.

For further information, contact the Fort at No. 4 at info@fortat4.com.