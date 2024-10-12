SAHS Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society (SAHS) will hold its Annual Meeting on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., at the SAHS facility, 65 Route 106 in North Springfield, Vt. There will be a short business meeting, and then a program with speaker Hugh Putnam. Putnam will speak on his booklet “World War I: Women War Workers and Related Activities” This program is free and open to all.

The new 2025 calendar of historical photos is now available, and copies will be sold that day. If you’d like one mailed to you, send a check to SAHS, P.O. Box 336, North Springfield, VT 05150. For more information, call 802-886-7935, or email sahs@vermontel.net.