Rockingham Old Home Days sponsorship opportunities

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to present our upcoming event, Rockingham Old Home Days, on Aug. 3, at the Waypoint Center in Bellows Falls, Vt.

At the chamber, we are a strong advocate for business, a vital strategic partner in building a sustainable community, and committed to creating resources and opportunities not only for member success, but for the continued prosperity of our region’s economy on both sides of the Connecticut River. Our Rockingham Old Home Days event provides a salute to our history, to preserve and to celebrate our important historical figures and the buildings that still surround us today. While celebrating our past, at Rockingham Old Home Days our goal is to provide fun family activities like music, arts, area crafters, and area food creators at little to no cost for everyone of all economic levels to enjoy before the best fireworks display over the Connecticut River.

Your partnership for this event would mean exceptional brand visibility, networking opportunities, and the chance to showcase your commitment to the Chamber and the communities that we serve.

We have created various sponsorship opportunities to suit various budgets and objectives. Thank you for considering this opportunity to support Rockingham Old Home Days. Your sponsorship will contribute to our event’s success, and demonstrate your continued commitment to our community and its initiatives.