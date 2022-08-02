Rockingham Old Home Days “Bring It Home” 5K

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – A road race has been part of Rockingham’s Old Home Days since the very beginning. For many years, it was hosted by the Rockingham Recreation Department. It started as a 4.2-mile race that included a daunting climb up Pond Road and a harrowing descent on North Ridge Road. In the 1980s, it was shortened and flattened to the more common 5KM distance. With construction on Canal Street we have moved the start and finish to the Rockingham Recreation Center on Playground Road for 2022. This 5KM course, which was used for many years in the 1990s and 2000s, features a downhill first half mile, a couple of pretty flat miles in the middle, and a climb back to the Rec Center in the last half mile.

The race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 8 a.m. at 10 Playground Rd., Bellows Falls, Vt. Registration will be from 7–7:45 a.m. at the Rockingham Recreation Center. There is an entrance fee.

Interested parties can help save time on race day by preregistering.