Rockingham Meeting House Association Annual Meeting

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On June 1, the newly reinvigorated Rockingham Meeting House Association will have its Annual Meeting. On the agenda will be an introduction to the revitalized board of directors. Meet them and learn of their commitment and enthusiasm about the future of the meeting house. Discussion of the updated mission statement and bylaws, not addressed since 1907, and planned events for this season ahead will also be presented. Voting for the next board of directors will also be included. The meeting will be held at The Rockingham Meeting House, 11 Meeting House Road in Rockingham, Vt., on Saturday, June 1, from 2-4 p.m.

Come join us for this important event. Better yet, come and join the Rockingham Meeting House Association as we work to preserve this most important American treasure.