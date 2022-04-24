Rockingham Library presents conversation on petroglyphs

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m., join Dr. Michael J. Fuller for a conversation about the meanings of petroglyphs created around the world, while referencing a local site: the petroglyphs at the Great Falls in present-day Bellows Falls, known to the Abenaki as Kchi Ponteku, over Rockingham Library zoom.

Dr. Fuller is a Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at St. Louis Community College in Missouri. He has participated in over 60 archaeological surveys and excavations in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Oregon from 1970 to 2022. His ongoing research project involves the location and documentation of rock art sites in North America. He visited and documented the petroglyphs in Bellows Falls in 2014.

This program, cosponsored by the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission and the Rockingham Library, was made possible in part by funding through the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the National Park Service.

To request a zoom invitation to this program, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.