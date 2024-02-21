Rockingham awarded Save America’s Treasures Grant

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Town of Rockingham has been awarded a $360,000 Save America’s Treasures (SAT) grant from the National Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. Together with a matching sum from the town, the grant will partly fund phase I of the Rockingham Meeting House Preservation Project.

The purpose of the project is to make sure the meeting house stands proudly for future generations. Built in 1787 and declared a National Historic Landmark in 2000, it is recognized as the largest intact 18th century public building remaining in Vermont still in its original material form and in active use. The last major preservation of the building was done in 1906 and 1907.

The project has been divided into three phases. The first focuses on drainage, stabilizing the foundation, window restoration, and roof repair. Current estimated cost of this stage is $980,000. In addition to the SAT grant and town match, phase I construction is made possible with funding from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, and a generous donation from BF Trades.

Building condition assessment and pre‐construction planning has been underway since 2022. Preliminary construction work is slated to begin in late summer and fall 2024 and continue through 2025.

Phase II will focus on plaster and exterior woodwork conservation. Phase III will focus on restoration of the box pews, a fundamental defining characteristic of an 18th century meeting house, as well as life safety and ADA compliance. Current estimates for this work is $1.1 million, yet to be raised.

Questions and comments about the Save America’s Treasures grant, the preservation project, and continued fundraising may be directed to the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission, Rockingham Town Hall, P.O. Box 370, Bellows Falls, VT 05101, or by email at clg@rockbf.org. Updates can be found at the municipal projects webpage at www.rockinghamvt.org.