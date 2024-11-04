PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Proctorsville Village is home to Vermont’s most haunted inn. One house includes a ghost in the deed, while the fire department is periodically visited by “Homer.” Learn more about these and other eerie tales at the Proctorsville Ghost Walk.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, the Cavendish Historical Society will be sponsoring the Proctorsville Ghost Walk. Meet at the Proctorsville War Memorial, which is at the intersection of route 131 and Depot Street in Proctorsville, across the green. Wear comfortable shoes, and dress weather appropriate.

This event is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. For more information, please call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.