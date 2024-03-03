Plymouth Historical Society annual report

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Plymouth, Vt., Historical Society is at present working on digitizing our collection of photos, maps, and artifacts, to increase exposure to our varied and colorful past, as well as to promote interest in preserving our history. Unforeseen delays such as floods, road construction, and Covid have greatly affected our activities, but this year has seen a resurgence of activity.

We presented a very successful program on the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), filling the Community Center Activity Room. Our speaker was an author and historian who gave us a whole new view of the extent of the CCC, not just in our community, but throughout New England.

We are hoping, with funding from our residents through an appropriation from the town, to continue to bring programs to our community, not just of a historical nature, but also of pertinent information in areas of current concern and interest. We also plan to offer genealogy assistance once a month for anyone wishing to delve into their family history, and plan to be open on a consistent basis on Sunday afternoons and whenever there is another activity at the community center.

The Eliza Johnson Ward Memory Garden is maintained by the historical society, and welcomes new bricks inscribed with names of loved ones who have passed on. Bricks can be purchased through the historical society for $30 each. Forms are available upon request. Contact midgetucker@gmail for more information.

Membership to the society is on a calendar-year basis, with a nominal membership fee. We are always looking for assistance in all aspects of maintaining our town’s history.

Our annual meeting will be held on Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m., at the Plymouth Community Center. We welcome all current members and anyone interested in joining the Society.

On Sunday, March 17, from 2-4 p.m., we will be holding a help session on genealogy. Please bring any information that you have regarding your family history.