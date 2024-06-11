Old South Church listed on National Register of Historic Places

WINDSOR, Vt. – On March 29, Old South Church was listed individually on the National Register of Historic Places at the National Level of Significance by the United States Department of the Interior, National Park Service.

The church will host an open house on Monday, June 17, beginning at 6 p.m. This event will include a presentation on the story behind the nomination, at 7 p.m., by architectural historian Lyssa Papazian. Lyssa will be joined by timber framer Jan Lewandoski, who will share some insights on the frame of Old South Church, as designed and erected by master builder Asher Benjamin (1773-1845).

The nomination, prepared by Lyssa Papazian, states, “As the first in Vermont and the fourth in New England, as well as the only Asher Benjamin designed and built example of this frame Type III church, the Old South Church is an exceptionally important prototype of the church type that would soon be used throughout New England. The Old South Church is also exceptionally valuable for the study of Asher Benjamin and his influence on the architectural development of New England and beyond through both his books and his architecture. It is significant as the work of a master of national significance.”

The Old South Church congregation is planning for the care and repair of the church, as well as its mission to serve the greater Windsor, Vt., area for the next 100 years. This effort builds on a significant tradition of building this large church to serve a growing population in 1798. There were substantial changes in the church in 1844, indicative of changing worship practices and greater social interaction in faith communities. The church underwent a Colonial Revival restoration effort in 1922 as well, placing it solidly in the values of the early 20th century to honor American building traditions. The program will be an opportunity to learn about the National Register nomination process and the current planning effort.

After the program, from 8-8:30 p.m., refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. This event will be free of charge, and donations to the restoration fund for the church building are welcome. The first floor of the church is wheelchair accessible, and the program will take place in the parish hall. The sanctuary is accessible via stairs and a stair glide. To stream the meeting, scan the QR Code or visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89693959620?pwd=WnBlQjF2WTZoZFdqU0drQXpUL1I3dz09.

For more information, contact Tom McGraw at AsherBenjaminOldSouthChurchVT@gmail.com or 802-909-2741.