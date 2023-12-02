Novelist Jon Clinch at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – We are pleased to announce that the Fletcher Memorial Library and The Book Nook will co-present an author event with novelist Jon Clinch on Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., in the Reading Room at the Fletcher Memorial Library, located at 88 Main Street in Ludlow. Featuring his latest novel, “The General and Julia,” wherein Ulysses S. Grant reflects on the crucial moments of his life as a husband, a father, a general, and a president, while writing his memoirs and reckoning with his complicated legacy.

The Book Nook has been fortunate to have hosted several events with Jon over the years. His first book, “Finn,” was named an American Library Association Notable Book, shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle’s first-ever Best Recommended List, and recognized in many national publications as the best book of 2007. Clinch’s second novel, “Kings of the Earth,” also received wide acclaim and was touted in Oprah magazine. After publication of his second book, Jon took the leap of faith and decided to self-publish the book “What Came After” under the pseudonym Sam Winston in 2011. This post-apocalyptic adventure, which appealed to both sci-fi and literary fiction fans, prompted “Sam” to pen a sequel, “Into The Silent World,” two years later. “The Thief of Auschwitz,” also self-published in 2011, took readers on a dual journey – one into the death camp at Auschwitz with Jacob, Eidel, Max, and Lydia Rosen, the other into the heart of Max himself, now an aged but extremely vital – and outspoken – survivor.

Released in 2014, “Belzoni Dreams of Egypt” is part adventure, part romance, and part tall tale. A “fictional autobiography” of Giovanni Battista Belzoni, a real-life 19th-century explorer, circus performer, and shameless self-promoter.

“Marley,” revisited the world of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” and creates deeply entwined personal histories for Jacob Marley and Ebenezer Scrooge.

In “The General and Julia,” Jon returns to the deeply American roots of earlier writings, and has a fascinating story to tell. “The General and Julia” is receiving accolades from notables. “Not since ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ have I read such a perfect example of what historical fiction should be. I predict that every book club will soon be reading this book,” says Elizabeth Letts, New York Times Bestselling author of “A Perfect Horse” and “The Ride of Her Life.”

Please join us on Friday, Dec. 8, at 6p.m., for a “Fireside Chat” with Jon regarding his latest offering. Books will be available for purchase, and Jon will be happy to personalize your copy. For more information regarding the event location, please contact Michelle Stinson at the Fletcher Memorial Library for details at 802-228-8921.