New SAHS president

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society (SAHS) has a new president. We are pleased to announce that Theo Avent has been elected interim president, and will replace former President Bunni Putnam, who moved to Colchester, Vt.

Avent was a member of the interns committee when he was in high school, and has a lot of experience with SAHS and its treasures. Shortly after the society moved from the Miller House to the Cota and Cota building in North Springfield, Avent graduated from high school and went off to college, returning home to teach history at Springfield High School. He joined the board of directors in February, and is a member of the collections committee. We are pleased to have him in this new position.

The society is open on Saturdays, from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free, so please stop in and see the newest exhibits. Our Annual Meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. For more information, email sahs@vermontel.net or call 802-886-7935.