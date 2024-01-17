Murder in the Vermont Woods at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., join historian Jill Mudgett at the Springfield Town Library for her presentation “Murder in the Vermont Woods: A Story About Race, Class, and Gender in the 19th Century.”

Jill tells the story of an Indigenous man from southern New England who came to central Vermont during the late 19th century, and was the victim of a murder. Recreating community connections in a rural Vermont hill town, this story is about poverty, racism, disability, and gendered violence against women, but is also an account of Indigenous movement and choice despite great obstacles.

This is a Vermont Humanities Council event hosted by Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street in Springfield. For more information, contact Tracey Craft at 802-885-3108. Visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.