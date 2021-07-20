Mount Holly Community Historical Museum opens for the season

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The museum is open every weekend from 2-4 p.m. throughout July and August. Come view the mammoth tusk and other exhibits of historical interest in both the Perkins House and the Blacksmith Shop, which are in the Village of Belmont. Check out upcoming museum events.

Annual Membership Meeting and Potluck Dinner

The annual membership meeting and potluck dinner will be Tuesday, Aug. 3 at The Odd Fellows Hall starting at 6 p.m. with the potluck dinner followed by a brief membership meeting. At 7 p.m., the public is invited to hear Dr. Nathaniel Kitchel’s presentation about the Mount Holly mammoth. He will give us an update on his research about the mammoth. For those who are not familiar with the existence of the mammoths in Mount Holly, come listen and learn about how these mammoths came to be here 12,000 to 13,000 years ago when the ice sheet was melting. While the land was being prepared for the railroad in the summer of 1848, the crew discovered fossilized bones of a woolly mammoth, which later was named the Vermont State Terrestrial Fossil.

Belmont Village Tours

Dennis Devereux, museum historian will lead tours around Belmont Village Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, Aug. 14 starting at 2 p.m. Meet at the Perkins House. In the case of rain, there will be a museum collection tour.

History of the Grange in Mount Holly

On Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m., Sue Dawley Leblanc will give a presentation on the History of the Grange at the Perkins House. As a long-time member, Sue will talk about the grange’s founding and memories of her family’s involvement over the years in the state and local granges.

Baked Ham Dinner

On Saturday, Sept. 4, there will be a baked ham dinner at The Odd Fellows Hall to benefit the museum. The first seating is at 5 p.m. The meal is all you can eat and is served home style. Take out is available.

Mark your calendars for this events and visit our Facebook page and website, www.mounthollyvtmuseum.org, for details.