Martin Luther King Jr. poster-essay contest for middle school students

REGION – The Vermont Bar Association Diversity Section and Young Lawyers Division are co-sponsoring the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Poster-Essay Contest for Vermont middle school students, to celebrate the life and message of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Participating middle school students will create a poster and write a short essay interpreting Dr. King’s quote: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.” Awards will be presented at a statehouse ceremony at around the time of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday – statehouse safety rules permitting – and the winning posters and essays will be displayed at the Vermont Supreme Court Building and published in the Vermont Bar Journal.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 18, 2020. A flyer, rules, and entry form were recently sent to all middle school principals for distribution. Please contact info@vtbar.org if you have any questions, or if you would like more information. Contest materials are also available on the www.vtbar.org website.