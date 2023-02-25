Lunch with Calvin Coolidge

LUDLOW, Vt. – All are welcome to attend a soup and bread luncheon at the United Church of Ludlow on Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. After lunch we will be entertained while Tracy Messer, Coolidge ambassador and administrator, takes on the persona of Calvin Coolidge, our thirtieth President of the United States. Mr. Messer, a living history performer, will share stories of President Coolidge’s humble beginnings, his political career, and his sudden, unexpected presidency upon the death of Warren G. Harding in 1923.

This free luncheon is open to the public. The fellowship hall is handicap accessible. The United Church of Ludlow is located at 48 Pleasant Street, Ludlow, Vt.