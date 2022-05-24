Ludlow Memorial Day events

LUDLOW, Vt. – A number of events will take place in Ludlow, Vt. for this year’s Memorial Day, May 30, 2022. There will be a parade at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pond and Main streets to kick it all off. Ceremonies honoring fallen men and women who served in the U.S. Military will be hosted by the Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow.

The Bridge Ceremony, which will feature a hymn, a prayer by American Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Anita Pickielnok, a Dropping of Wreath by Gold Star Sister Donna Crossman, and an American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard, Firing Squad, and Bugler.

The Veterans Park Ceremony, which will have opening remarks by Commander Fred Wilson, a prayer by Sons of American Legion Chaplain Tom McLean, a Pledge of Allegiance reciting lead by the Stepping Stone Children, a POW/MIA ceremony read by Executive Board Member Mark Lombard and demonstrated by first Vice Commander Scott Stevens, and a Laying of a Wreath at the Veteran’s and Grand Army of the Republic monuments. The National Anthem will be sung by Andrea Tester, daughter of Vermont Department Commander Catherine Tester and Unit 36 President John Tester. This will be followed by two readings, “No Freedom Isn’t Free,” read by Richard Dunseith, Navy Veteran, and “It Is the Soldier,” read by Adjutant Ken McGowan. The ceremony will feature Finance Officer and past Post 36 Commander Ned Bowen as its guest speaker. Finally, there will be an American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard, Firing Squad, and Bugler.

The Cemetery Ceremony will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There will be a Laying of Wreath by Gold Star Sister Donna Crossman and World War II and Navy veteran Harry “Skinner” Gruber, escorted by U.S. Marine veteran Don Phelps and Navy Veteran Gary Macintyre. There will be a prayer read by American Legion Post 36 Chaplain Harry “Skinner” Gruber, followed by American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard, Firing Squad, and Bugler.

The Legion Post would like to thank all of the parade and ceremony participants, those providing transportation and escorts, audio, and seating at the park, as well as the preparation of the luncheon at the post. They would also like to extend a thank your to family and friends who attend the salute. There will be an open house following the parade and ceremonies at the post.