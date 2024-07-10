Lowell Lake Cemetery gets interpretive sign

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Cemetery Commission is excited to announce that an interpretive sign has been created for Lowell Lake Cemetery. Thanks to commission members Gary Barton, Chris Blackey, Maureen Cronin, Andie Fusco, and Laurie Krooss Mullen, along with photographers Bob Maisey and Alex Vincent, graphic designer Heidi Humphrey, copywriter Megan Farrell, and Vermont’s Parks interpretive program manager Rebecca Roy. This sign has been installed by Duane Hart at the lake overflow dam and bridge, where the Lowell Lake Trail and the path to the cemetery meet in Lowell Lake State Park.

We invite all those that visit Lowell Lake to learn the history of Londonderry and its first cemetery, and experience this historic site.