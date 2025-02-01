Local author debuts children’s book about ancient Egypt

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of “The Feather of Truth” by Emily A. Weinberg. This book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.

In a world where devotion shapes destiny, one young artist’s journey will challenge the pillars of an ancient empire. Uli, a young stone artist raised by priests, is sent to find his way in the bustling city of Thebes, Egypt, in 1166 B.C.E. Just as he starts to climb the social ladder, he is abruptly reassigned to labor in the tombs of the western desert. There, he faces deplorable working conditions, rampant corruption, and widespread thievery. Struggling to reconcile his devotion to the gods with the harsh realities around him, Uli leads a workers’ strike, only to be captured by Assyrian tribesmen and enslaved. In the midst of these challenges, he intercepts an assassination plot against Pharaoh Rameses III.

As Uli navigates treacherous terrain in his quest for belonging, he strives to uphold his faith in the gods and his devotion to the Pharaoh amidst a society on the brink of collapse. Inspired by actual historical events, “The Feather of Truth” explores how religion permeated every aspect of life in ancient Egypt, guiding people to live in harmony with the divine and their earthly ruler.

Travel to ancient Egypt in this fast-paced adventure filled with historical detail, friendship, exotic scenery, and action.

Emily Weinberg is an elementary educator. She enjoys writing historical fiction and realistic fiction for older children. Emily believes that books are the easiest way to teleport to exotic places, and explore the wonders of our world and the realms of imagination. An adventurer, scholar, house-builder, and teacher, she loves big, hands-on projects, and isn’t afraid to get messy. Emily lives with her family in Westminster West, Vt.

Learn more at www.thefeatheroftruthnovel.com. “The Feather of Truth” is available at www.histriabooks.com, and from all major book retailers.