LAHS announces summer schedule

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS) invites residents and guests to come to one of the many events we have planned for the summer:

June 1 – June 15 will be the Kids Art Show, featuring the works of students from Flood Brook School.

On Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m., there will be a panel discussion with Alli Lubin (The Westbank), Ed Brown (The Mill Tavern), and Ron Prouty (Casey’s Pub), and led by Jonathan Wright, titled “Londonderry’s Watering Holes of the 1970s.” This is the society’s annual meeting.

The exhibit “Londonderry’s Bygone Buildings – What Are They Like Now,” from June 29 – Aug. 10, will explore the many and varied uses of Londonderry’s old and abandoned buildings.

The Local Artists Show will be on display from Aug. 17-Oct. 14. This annual exhibit features the talents of our many local and regional artists. This is a great time to support our local talent, and purchase a painting for a spare wall. 20% of the proceeds benefit LAHS.

And at a date still-to-be-determined, LAHS will hold our ever popular Dine-Around Fundraiser.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is also offering art classes again this summer.

Needlecraft for Kids with Bev Foster runs July 8-12, from 1-3: 30 p.m. daily. Explore simple needle arts such as needlepoint on canvas, weaving with a cardboard frame, sewing pillow, and beginning crochet. This class is for ages 6 and up. The class cost for the week includes all materials and a simple snack. Contact Foster at missbev1958@gmail.com for information and registration.

Watercolor Painting for Kids with Bev Foster will be held Aug. 5-9, from 1-3:30 p.m. daily. Explore watercolor painting techniques through landscape, still life, and illustration. Students will learn how to use the paints to create lifelike images. This class is for ages 6 and up The class cost includes all materials and a simple snack. Contact Foster at missbev1958@gmail.com for information and registration.

Art with the Masters, taught by Casey Junker Bailey, Aug. 12-16, from 1-3:30 p.m. daily. Students will explore a wide variety of materials and artistic styles as they create drawings, paintings, collage, and sculpture inspired by the works of famous artists through the ages. The class will culminate with a celebratory art show for family and friends. Contact Casey at caseyjunkerbailey@gmail.com for information and registration.

Also, Lisa Sicotte will do a one-day paper cutting (scherenschnitte) class, and Jane MacKugler will offer Zentangle.

LAHS is also pleased to announce that our collections manager Trystan Bates will be back this summer. Trystan’s artistic talents and organizational skills are at the heart of LAHS’s successful season. Please be sure to say hello when you come to a show.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment.

The mission of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is to be a beacon, helping people understand the rich history and culture of our little town, bringing stories of the past to light, igniting curiosity and awareness of how earlier Londonderry residents lived and thrived, and presenting creative works by past and current artists that highlight the rich cultural dimensions of our area.