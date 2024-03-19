“Justin Morgan’s Horse” next OLLI program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Amanda Gustin from the Vermont Historical Society will present “Justin Morgan’s Horse: Making an American Myth” for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) group on March 26, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

All Morgan horses today trace their lineage back to a single horse, a mystery stallion named Figure, owned by singing teacher Justin Morgan in the late 18th century. This program will explain who Figure really was, and we’ll hear the stories that people have told about him in the two centuries since he lived and worked in Vermont. This fascinating story is tied up with the idea of Vermont identity, the relationship between humans and animals, and the creation of an American myth.

Gustin is director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, managing statewide projects, exhibitions, public programming, and the archival and object collections. She holds degrees in history and museum work from Middlebury College and Tufts University.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half.

There is a membership fee for the semester. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

Preregistration is highly recommended. We can no longer take any payments onsite at the door. If you do attend and have not preregistered, we will welcome you, and provide an easy form for you to take to send in payment, or pay online after the program.

Registration can easily be done online with a credit card by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. You may also register over the phone with your credit card by calling the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407 during regular business hours, or email noncredit@uvm.edu. The full semester program descriptions and dates can be referenced at the above registration website address.

