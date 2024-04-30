“JFK’s Reliance on Proverbs” at OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Professor Wolfgang Mieder will present “Freedom is Indivisible: John F. Kennedy’s Reliance on Proverbs” for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) on May 7, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Mieder, University of Vermont (UVM) German and proverb professor emeritus, will weave the story of how President John F. Kennedy effectively used Biblical and folk proverbs for rhetorical prowess in his speeches. JFK was also able to create his own moralistic remarks that have become proverbial, such as, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” from his memorable inaugural address of Jan. 20, 1961. His oral and written messages are replete with proverbial wisdom that adds a certain traditional authority to his speeches and writings. The maritime proverb “a rising tide lifts all boats” was clearly one of his favorite expressions. Its metaphor served him well to express his optimistic worldview, and his commitment to the wellbeing of not only the American nation, but the world community, where everybody is in the same boat and rowing as a team towards a future of equality, freedom, and peace.

Professor Mieder is one of the OLLI group’s favorite speakers, because of his extensive knowledge and engaging presentation style. He loves to come to Springfield, and enjoys the welcoming OLLI audience.

OLLI is sponsored by the University of Vermont, and is run by local volunteer members. It is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and older, who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half.

There is a membership fee for the semester. Nonmembers are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for an individual program fee.

Preregistration is highly recommended. We can no longer take any payments onsite at the door. If you do attend and have not preregistered, we will welcome you and provide an easy form for you to take to send in payment or pay online after the program.

Registration can easily be done online with a credit card by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. You may also register over the phone with your credit card by calling the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407 during regular business hours, or email noncredit@uvm.edu.

