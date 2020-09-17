Improving genealogy results in online databases

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The next meeting of the Windham County Genealogical Interest Group will be held via Zoom Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The topic for the meeting will be getting the best results possible when searching the Ancestry and Family Search genealogical databases.

The genealogy websites www.Ancestry.com and www.FamilySearch.org contain millions of documents that are necessary for creating a family genealogy. While it is easy to get started, sometimes finding the right source is tricky.

The websites are like the super-sized big box stores: all sorts of documents are contained in hundreds of databases. Looking for cereal in the auto parts section is not helpful, but sometimes you can find the same information in more than one place. Bananas are usually in the produce section but they might also be found in the cereal aisle. By focusing on some of the tools built into these websites such as Ancestry’s card catalog and Family Search’s wiki, we’ll discuss ways to improve the results. We encourage those to join the meeting to share their tips for doing searches as well.

The meeting is free and open to the public, but will be limited to the first 30 people to register at www.bit.ly/windhamgen3.

Genealogists Jerry Carbone of Whetstone Brook Genealogy and Wayne Blanchard, a genealogy volunteer at Rockingham Public Library, will facilitate the event sponsored by Rockingham Public Library and Brooks Memorial Library. Part of the session will be devoted to sharing our genealogical research questions and planning topics for the next meeting. In the future, the group will meet bi-monthly alternating between Brooks and Rockingham libraries when we are able to meet physically. Dates and times to be announced.

For more information, please email windhamcountygig@gmail.com.