Howard Coffin to speak in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Did America receive prehistoric visitors from multiple other continents? Do ancient standing stones and chambers in Vermont hold clues?

Howard Coffin, noted Vermont historian and author, will present his reporting on Harvard University professor Barry Fell’s research on ancient stone structures and chambers in Vermont that led to Fell’s conclusion that Europeans, Africans, and Asians visited America at least 3,000 years prior to Columbus.

Fell wrote three popular books on the subject in the late ’70s and early ’80s, suggesting ancient global visitors to America. Coffin, who wrote the first stories on Fell’s research and traveled with him to the sites, will explain these theories, and share insights from his travels with Fell.

Coffin’s two earlier presentations on Fell have been extremely well attended and received, and we encourage your attendance.

“Once Upon a Time with Barry Fell” will be presented by the Weston Historical Society at Weston’s Old Parish Church, on Main Street, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, donations are accepted, and seating in the church is accessible.