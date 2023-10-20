BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance (BFDDA) welcomes you to learn more about Hetty Green. Join us for a book reading at the Rockingham Free Public Library on Oct. 25, from 5-6 p.m. Deb Wright and Betsy Thurston will read passages from Charles Slack’s book “Hetty, The Madness and Genius of America’s First Female Tycoon,” by Charles Slack.

From her toy bank safes with dollar coins for children, to anonymous donations, Hetty Green was more than her infamous titles of “the witch of wall street” and Guinness Book of World Records “world’s worst miser.” Hetty was loyal, she maintained lifelong friendships, and gave to those in need. A few of her antics were Robin Hood in nature; taking from the richest of the rich and giving to the poor with no request for recognition or certificates.

The Hetty H.R. Green Hall in Wellesley was given in her memory by her children, and only in death did she ride in style by private rail car to Bellows Falls, where she is buried with her husband Edward.

Test your knowledge of Westminster and Bellows Falls in the “Who is Hetty Green?” scavenger hunt, where clues lead you to local businesses for the answer and another clue.

The first clue: Henrietta “Hetty” Howland Robinson Green was born Nov. 21, 1834, and died on what date, the richest woman in the world? Find out when Hetty Green died, by going to a family owned business where you won’t have to sit in the corner to eat breakfast or your deli lunch.

Find the Hetty selfie spot at the library, enjoy the “Heady Green” cocktail this month, and spy Hetty on Halloween day at Ciao Popolo. On Sunday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m., spot Hetty at the Rockingham Meeting House, enjoy old fashioned games, a Meeting House tour, cemetery walk, cider and donuts, crafts, and more, at 11 Meeting House Road, Rockingham, Vt.

Visit Facebook or www.bellowsfallsvt.org to learn more about the Bellows Falls downtown.