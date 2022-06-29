Happy Fourth of July

July 4th beckons. Most readers will know I collect antique postcards. I have written about real photo postcards in the past. This week I write about another category. These postcards are known as Patriotics.

Patriotics often depict Abe Lincoln, George Washington, flags, or cannons. There must be hundreds of varieties. These cards are brightly colored. Many were printed in Germany.

The photo with this article is a July 4th card dating to the early 1900s. Washington’s portrait is framed with a laurel wreath. At the top is, “JULY FOURTH.” This appears just above the figure of a winged lady with helmet and cape. She holds the wreath in her hands.

She has Art Nouveau influence. This card is nicely embossed, creating more of a three dimensional feel. Below Washington are red and white stripes with, “GREETINGS.” Surrounding the wreath is a blue field with gold stars. This is a beautiful card.

Carlton quarry

I was recently invited by the owner of Carlton quarry to pay a visit. It’s been over 50 years since I was last there.

In my day, this was a favorite location for kids to swim. Some of us painted our names on the rock face. All names have since eroded away, except one. That name is, “I’m Pete.” I have no idea who Pete was.

My memory fades with time, but I thought I remembered a large derrick. Sure enough, it’s still there today. I took many photos. The homeowner gave me a few samples of soapstone and talc.

Kim Kendall got to laughing when he told me about the day he went to the quarry with a few friends. Of course they were drinking beer. They put an inner tube over Kim’s raised arms and head, down under his armpits, “And just threw me in the quarry!” Kim said. Some may know Kim is in a wheelchair. Kim never let his disability prevent him from having fun.

“Local History, Volume 3”

I just had “Local History, Volume 3” printed and took possession last week. It’s full of interesting histories, most with photos. You will find some of your favorites.

Over the years, Lee Kendall has written some of his memories of growing up in Bartonsville and Chester. Lee is a gifted writer. Where I struggle, Lee just puts pen to paper and writes.

Included in “Volume 3” are six of Lee’s stories. One or two are a little too risqué to include in this newspaper. You’ll read about Alan Farrar and Lee buying two cases of Ballantine ale, in quarts, at the store in Peru, when they were seniors at Chester High School.

But, in my mind, Lee’s best story is, “Wrestlin’ and Drinkin’ Cider.” This is a story that took place at the Kendall farm here in Chester, 60 or more years ago. This story will have you laughing out loud! It’s Vermont justice.

Lee’s cousin, Frank Kendall, now in his eighties, has taken to writing poetry. I have included a few of Frank’s poems in “Volume 3.” I like Frank’s poem, “New Hope” the most.

It’s a poem about Frank as a young boy, first becoming aware that someday he will die. His mother comforts him and explains death need not be the end. Written in simple verse, it’s a very touching poem.

The best thing about Lee and Frank’s writings is that they record a chapter of Vermont’s history largely ignored today. Life was a lot simpler in those days.

Dorothy Canfield Fisher

Dorothy: “In Arlington, as in most small, old, close-knit communities, everyday chat between neighbors is not limited to the present. The past is part of today.”

A week ago, with a lady friend, I drove to Perkinsville. I turned down Maple Street – down into the flood control area. It’s probably 50 years since I’ve been down there. What a beautiful area. My friend pointed out the large patches of Angelica growing everywhere.

As Dorothy said, “The past is part of today.” Without my even being aware of this fact, I told my friend how they used to stock pheasants down here for bird hunters. A Chester boy was accidentally shot by another hunter one year. He survived, but I think this ended pheasant hunting. The past is part of my today.

“Local History, Volume 3” is available at: Blair Books & More, Stone House Antiques Center, The Framery of Vermont, Smittys, and Lisai’s in Bellows Falls.

