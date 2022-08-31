Grafton Inn and Historical Society team up for Labor Day Weekend

GRAFTON, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, the Grafton Historical Society will be partnering with the Grafton Inn to host the first annual Grafton Food and Antique Tractor Festival from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Grafton Trails Outdoor Center in Grafton, Vt. Additionally, there will be a collectibles market, silent auction, raffle, and t-shirts for sale at the Historical Society Museum, and the Grafton Village Cheese Company’s downtown location will be open for tastings and purchases.

For the past decade, the Grafton Inn has been host to the popular Summer Food and Spirits Festival, apart from the last two years. This year’s celebration merges with the Historical Society’s Antique Tractor show for the first time, to offer more variety and community participation, with artisanal vendors selling farm-fresh produce, locally sourced meats, jams, syrups, craft beer, and liquor. Some participants slated for this year are the Jamaican Jewels food truck, Salsa Sisters, St. Johnsbury Distillery, Green Mountain Kimchi, and New England Hot Fudge Company. The Inn will be selling barbecued burgers and hot dogs, along with alcoholic beverages.

This event is the annual fundraiser and food sale for the Grafton Historical Society, and the third year they have presented the antique tractor show. Maureen Fletcher from the Society anticipates more than twenty antique trucks and tractors from Vermont and surrounding New England states will be on location. Also, the Windham County Humane Society will be represented, the Rushton Farm, Idyll Acres will be on hand serving homemade ice cream, and Vermont musicians Easy Street Duo are scheduled to perform from 2–4 p.m. Admission is free, but the Grafton Historical Society will be accepting donations at the gate.

Fundraiser contributions of baked goods and market items will be accepted through the week. Details can be found on the Historical Society’s Facebook page.

The Grafton Inn, Grafton Village Cheese Company, and the Grafton Outdoor Center are operated by the Windham Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Vermont’s small towns and rural way of life.